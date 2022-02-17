Kings of the North: Wolves Take Care of Union at Home to Claim KSAC Small School Title

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Josh Daum scored 15 points to lead a balanced North Clarion attack as the Wolves captured the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Small School Division title with a 56-45 win over Union at home Wednesday night.

Daum was 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help salt the game away.



He got off to a hot start, too, with six points in the first quarter as North Clarion built a 13-10 lead.

(Pictured above: Josh Daum)

That advantage reached nine by the half as the defense held the explosive Union offense to just four points in the second quarter.

The Golden Knights’ offense awoke from its slumber in the third, putting up 19 points, but North Clarion was able to match it, scoring 18 in the frame to prevent Union from gaining much ground.

Aiden Hartle added 13 points and Collin Schmader 12 for the Wolves, who will take on Karns City at 6 p.m. Friday at Clarion University with a trip to Saturday night’s KSAC title game on the line.

Caden Rainey scored 13 points to lead Union, which had a chance to win the division with a victory over North Clarion.

Instead, the loss, coupled with a Clarion win over A-C Valley, has the Golden Knights on the outside looking in on the KSAC tournament.

Union still qualified for the District 9 playoffs.

Dawson Camper had 16 rebounds for Union.

KSAC Tournament Schedule

(All Games at Tippin Gymnasium on the Campus of Clarion University)

Thursday

Girls Semifinals

Karns City vs. North Clarion, 6 p.m.Union vs. Redbank Valley, 8 p.m.

Friday

Boys Semifinals

Karns City vs. North Clarion, 6 p.m.Clarion vs. Redbank Valley, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship games

Girls, 6 p.m.Boys, 8 p.m.

