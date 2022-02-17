Knox Man Scammed Out of $7,550

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident where a Knox man was scammed out of $7,550.00.

According to police, on February 9 around 2:39 p.m., a 63-year-old Knox man reported an incident of theft by deception.

The victim was under the impression that he won $2,000,000 from Publisher Clearing House and had to pay tax on the winnings before receiving the money. He sent eight money orders valued at a total of $7,550.00.

The investigation is ongoing.

