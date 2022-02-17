Milliron’s Near Triple-Double Helps C-L Close Out Regular Season With Victory on Senior Night



STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Frances Milliron nearly completed a triple-double on her senior night game as she posted 15 points, nine rebounds, and nine steals to help Clarion-Limestone post a 53-18 victory over Cranberry on Tuesday evening.

After Redbank Valley jumped out on C-L on Monday night 11-0, this time it was the Lions who jumped out to a big lead as they turned an early 4-2 lead into a 20-4 lead after one quarter.

“It was great to see these girls bounce back after what happened (on Monday) night,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “They could have easily come in here with their heads hung low and come out flat, but they came out determined and with a purpose.”

Kendall Dunn added 18 points with six rebounds and eight steals. Alyssa Wiant collected eight points with 10 rebounds.

As a team, the Lions collected 21 steals for the game.

“What can I say about Frances, she was all over the floor like she usually is,” said Simpson. “I didn’t have the heart to tell her how close she was to a triple-double because that is something really rare in high school basketball and especially girls basketball. It was also nice to see our other senior in Cara Runyan score her first-ever varsity point.”

A pair of baskets from Dunn started the game for C-L (12-9 overall) for a 4-0 lead. Ayanna Ferringer scored for Cranberry to make it a 4-2 game before C-L would go on a 16-0 run for a 20-2 lead. Sarah Schock closed out the first-quarter scoring for Cranberry with the Lions leading 20-4 after one.

C-L then held a 16-10 second-quarter scoring advantage to take a 36-14 halftime lead.

The Lions held a 12-0 advantage in the third quarter and put the PIAA mercy rule into effect at the 3:20 mark of the frame, which made the score 44-14 at the time. The quarter ended with C-L ahead 48-14.

C-L held a 5-4 edge in the fourth as Runyan scored her point on a free throw with seven seconds remaining in the contest.

Ferringer and Hailee Gregory each scored six points to lead Cranberry.

C-L will now await its pairing for the upcoming District 9 Class AA playoffs.

REDBANK VALLEY 60, KEYSTONE 34 – Caylen Rearick drained four 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 15 points as the Bulldogs downed the Panthers.

Madison Foringer and Maylee Harmon each scored 14 for Redbank, which finished the regular season unbeaten in the KSAC Large School Division.

Natalie Bowser scored 16 points to lead Keystone.

CLARION 57, A-C VALLEY 29 – Noel Anthony scored 16 points – all in the first half – as the Bobcats toppled the Falcons.

Anthony hit four 3-pointers in the game.

Rebekah Ketner also had a strong night for Clarion with 14 points.

Payton Simko pitched in 10.

Baylee Blauser led A-C Valley with 16 points.

