Plea Hearing for Summerville Man Charged With Selling Meth, Fentanyl in Clarion Continued

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A plea hearing for a Summerville man who allegedly sold methamphetamine and fentanyl to a confidential informant in Clarion Borough was continued.

In Clarion County Court of Common Pleas, on Wednesday, February 16, at 9:00 a.m., the plea hearing for 24-year-old Cody Doshak was continued and is scheduled to resume on March 9.

He faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)



– Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (two counts)– Uses/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

He remains lodged in Clarion County Jail on $2,500.00 bail.

The charges stem from a controlled purchase conducted by a CNET (Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team) confidential informant in March of 2021.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on March 26, 2021, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine and fentanyl from Cody Doshak in exchange for $750.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency utilizing a confidential informant (C.I.) to execute the purchase. This purchase was arranged through Facebook Messenger and took place on South 7th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Officers of the CNET Task Force observed messages between the C.I. and Doshak regarding the exchange of money for a “brick” of fentanyl/heroin and a “ball” of methamphetamine. The officers also observed as the C.I. and Doshak met at a location in Clarion Borough and made the exchange, the complaint states.

The C.I. then delivered a ziplock bag of suspected methamphetamine and a small yellow ziplock bag, marked “JC,” containing suspected fentanyl to the officers, according to the complaint.

The charges were filed against Doshak through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on August 4.

