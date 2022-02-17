 

Police Release Details on Route 322 Crash; Two People Injured

Thursday, February 17, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Emergency 911 SceneCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a crash that occurred on January 25 on Route 322.

Police say this crash occurred around 9:17 a.m. on January 25, as 55-year-old Teresa L. Edwards, of Franklin, was traveling east on Route 322, near Truscott Lane, in Clarion Township, in a 2003 Kia Sorento. The Kia failed to maintain its lane of travel and left the south side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a parked 2015 RAM 2500 and then came to a final rest facing northeast.

Edwards and her passengers, 34-year-old Amy L. Plankenhorn, of Williamsport, Pa., 29-year-old Saydee Dorsett, of Bremerton, Wa., were using seat belts. A four-year-old female passenger of Bremerton, Wa., was in a booster seat.

Edwards and the four-year-old child suffered suspected minor injuries. The other two passengers were not injured, police say.

Edwards and one passenger were taken to the Clarion Hospital to be further evaluated, according to police.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene along with Clarion Hospital EMS.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.


