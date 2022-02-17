Say What?!: Washington Driver Caught Using Plastic Skeleton Passenger in Carpool Lanes

WASHINGTON – The Washington State Patrol said a driver using the high-occupancy vehicle lanes on a highway was stopped when a trooper realized the driver’s only passenger was a plastic skeleton wearing a hoodie.

Trooper Rick Johnson, a WSP public information officer, said on Twitter that a trooper spotted the vehicle with the faux-passenger traveling in the HOV lanes of southbound Interstate 405 in the Coal Creek area.

