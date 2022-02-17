Michael Patton Advising: Building Blocks for Financing College With Less Debt

 

Building Blocks for Financing College With Less Debt

Thursday, February 17, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael Patton newCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Building Blocks for Financing College With Less Debt.

Financing a college education with the least amount of debt involves putting together a variety of resources in the most favorable way for your family. It requires planning, savings discipline, an understanding of financial aid, smart college research, and good decision making at college time.

Your College Fund

Your savings are the cornerstone of any successful college financing plan. It’s helpful to think of your college savings as a down payment on the full cost, similar to a down payment on a home. Then at college time you can supplement your savings with other available resources.

Setting aside money for college over many years takes discipline, and in many cases sacrifice, including lifestyle changes. Every family’s situation is different. But if you save regularly over time, you might be surprised at how much you could accumulate in your college fund.

Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Building-Blocks-for-Financing-College-with-Less-Debt.c9845.htm

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc.

