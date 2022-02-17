Michael Patton Advising: Building Blocks for Financing College With Less Debt
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Building Blocks for Financing College With Less Debt.
Financing a college education with the least amount of debt involves putting together a variety of resources in the most favorable way for your family. It requires planning, savings discipline, an understanding of financial aid, smart college research, and good decision making at college time.
Your College Fund
Your savings are the cornerstone of any successful college financing plan. It’s helpful to think of your college savings as a down payment on the full cost, similar to a down payment on a home. Then at college time you can supplement your savings with other available resources.
Setting aside money for college over many years takes discipline, and in many cases sacrifice, including lifestyle changes. Every family’s situation is different. But if you save regularly over time, you might be surprised at how much you could accumulate in your college fund.
Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Building-Blocks-for-Financing-College-with-Less-Debt.c9845.htm
