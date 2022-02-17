SPONSORED: Need Salt? Heeter Lumber Has You Covered!
Need salt? Heeter Lumber has your sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots covered.
Heeter Lumber with four convenient locations in Knox, Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, and Sligo is fully stocked with all your ice melt and snow removal needs.
Heeter Lumber has American Rock Salt in 10- or 50-pound bags, 50-pound bags of DowFlake Calcium Chloride Flake or Peladow Calcium Chloride Pellets.
You can buy salt by the bag or by the pallet.
Heeter Lumber also has ZEROICE ice melt, snow shovels, Squeegees, and Prime Guard and RainX windshield washer fluid.
Heeter Lumber has locations in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, Knox, and Sligo, so you don’t have to go far to find your ice and snow removal items!
New Bethlehem: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Rimersburg: Monday through Friday – 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Sligo: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox Bargain Outlet: CLOSED FOR THE SEASON
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.