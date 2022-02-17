Dunkin’ Donuts Wins Planning Commission Preliminary Approval

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Planning Commission on Wednesday night granted preliminary approval of a land development application by Speedway Auto Park, LLC for a proposed 1712 square foot Dunkin’ Donut store on Main Street in Clarion Borough to be located on the site of the former CVS store.

(Pictured above: Dan Orie of the Heartland Restaurant Group and Engineer Kayla Hiher.)



The former CVS store will be demolished.

Dan Orie, representing the Heartland Restaurant Group, a local developer and operator of Dunkin’ Donut franchises, said an opening date depends on various situations. Once a building permit is issued by Clarion Borough, it usually takes about 12 weeks to open the building.

Clarion County Engineer Kevin Reichard explained, “A drive-through lane will be 15 feet in width and will have a right-only exit on to State Route 322, Main Street. The drive-through lane will surround the building.

“A total of 16 parking spaces are proposed that are 9’ x 18’ in size which complies with the Clarion Borough zoning requirements. The proposed building setbacks comply with Clarion Borough requirements. No modification applications appear needed, and copies have been forwarded to Clarion Borough.”

Ingress and egress traffic will both be on Main Street.

Orie offered additional insights into the project.

“It’s not owned by Duncan Corporate. We are a group that started in Pittsburgh, and we have expanded in a variety of counties. This would be our first opportunity here in Clarion County and we’re excited.

“We are proposing to use essentially our prototype building. We’ve used it in other communities, and the stores are still designed for pre-COVID. we have met with PennDOT and done our traffic studies, so everyone’s comfortable with the ingress-egress.”

Customer seating will also be available inside. Some metered spaces will be removed from Main Street, but 15 parking spaces will be available outside of the store.

“We appreciate all of the support and the turnaround on all of these things.”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.