WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Clarion County

Thursday, February 17, 2022 @ 10:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

flood aCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 5:26 a.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022:

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA

526 AM EST Thu Feb 17 2022

…The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania…

Clarion River At Cooksburg affecting Jefferson PA, Forest and Clarion zones.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz.

526 AM EST Thu Feb 17 2022

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING…

* WHAT…Flooding is possible.

* WHERE…Clarion River at Cooksburg.

* WHEN…From Friday morning to late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS…At 13.0 feet, Macbeth Cabins flood and water reaches River Road near the State Park office
At 14.0 feet, About 1 foot of water covers River Road near the Cook Forest State Park office.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 5:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 4.7 feet.
– Forecast…Flood stage may be reached tomorrow morning.
– Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

