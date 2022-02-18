A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, with a high near 26. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Snow showers before 11am, then a chance of snow showers after 2pm. High near 30. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 11. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 41. South wind 6 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Washington’s Birthday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night – Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

