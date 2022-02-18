American Cancer Society Selling Daffodils Through February 22

CLARION, Pa. – The American Cancer Society is once again ready to say goodbye to winter with the return of their annual Daffodil Days.

This colorful first flower of spring represents a campaign that brings hope to cancer patients, their caregivers, and families while providing much-needed funding to support the groundbreaking research, programs, and services of the American Cancer Society.

“Cancer touches all of us in one way or another,” noted Nikki Carey, American Cancer Society SR Development Manager in NWPA and Clarion local.

“By supporting the American Cancer Society through Daffodil Days, you are not only warming the hearts of others with these beautiful first flowers of spring, but you are also helping to advance the American Cancer Society mission of creating a world without cancer through the critical areas of discovery, advocacy, and patient support.”

For many years, individuals, small businesses, and large corporations have supported ACS through the Daffodil Days campaign by making donations for flowers that have been used to brighten the spirits of loved ones or as a way to say thank you to employees, friends, and colleagues.

“We are unbelievably grateful to everyone who supports our lifesaving mission through their participation in Daffodil Days. We are especially grateful to our regional corporate sponsor, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, for their commitment to this campaign,” Carey added.

Daffodils can be ordered by making a donation of $10.00 for a regular bunch or $15.00 for potted mini daffodils. Tulips can be ordered by the bunch for a $15.00 donation. For a $25.00 donation, donors can order a Gift of Hope – bunches of daffodils that the American Cancer Society delivers to patients in our local cancer treatment center, hospice, and other local facilities in and around Clarion.

Orders are being taken now through February 22. You can order online by visiting https://acsdaffodildays.ticketleap.com/clarion/. Flowers arrive and will be delivered the week of March 21.

For information on ordering flowers, please contact Nikki Carey at [email protected] or 614-929-0358.

