Area Man Charged in Road Rage Incident on Route 36

ALLEGHENY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing reckless endangerment charges following a road rage incident that occurred on Route 36 in late December.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police on February 2 filed criminal charges against 67-year-old Thomas Walter Perkins, of Pleasantville.

Around 5:11 p.m. on December 30, 2021, a Franklin-based State Police Trooper was dispatched to State Route 36, in Allegheny Township, Venango County, for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:37 p.m., the trooper arrived on the scene and made contact with the victim who related that he was traveling north on Route 36 when he was involved in a road rage incident that resulted in damage to his vehicle. The victim said that he was traveling north on Route 36 when he attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him. The victim said as he was trying to pass the vehicle, it sped up and would not allow him to pass.

According to the complaint, the victim said he then returned to his lane of travel and waited for the next passing zone. When they came to the next passing zone, he attempted to pass the vehicle again. The victim stated that the vehicle moved over into his lane of travel preventing him from being able to pass. The victim then attempted to pass the vehicle one more time, and this time the vehicle swerved into his lane of travel making contact with his vehicle pushing him partially off the roadway.

The victim was able to get a registration plate number. The trooper ran the registration, and it came back to Thomas Perkins, of Pleasantville, the complaint notes.

The trooper went to Perkins’ residence and spoke with him about the incident. Perkins reportedly admitted to the trooper that he intentionally swerved his vehicle into the passing lane making contact with the other vehicle attempting to pass it, the complaint states.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2 at 8:30 a.m in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.

Perkins faces the following charges:

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

