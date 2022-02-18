Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle in Downtown Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Main Street in Clarion Borough on Thursday evening.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the accident happened around 5:56 p.m. near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Main Street.

Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck told exploreClarion.com that a 77-year-old Knox woman parked her vehicle on the southern side of Main Street and was crossing the street toward Daddy’s Main Street when she was struck by a westbound vehicle operated by a 62-year-old Mayport man.

The driver, whose name is not being released at this time, stopped to aid the pedestrian following the accident.

The woman was transported to a Pittsburgh area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to Chief Peck.

Chief Peck said he believes that poor visibility may have been a factor in the accident.

“Common sense says yes. It was raining pretty hard,” said Chief Peck when asked if weather conditions may have played a role in the accident.

“When you throw in all the factors – it’s night, it’s raining, it’s foggy.. all of these things likely contributed to this tragic incident.”

Clarion Hospital EMS and Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1 also responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 7:59 p.m.

The accident remains under investigation.

