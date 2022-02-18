C-L School Board Takes Steps to Address Resignations; New Member Seated

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion-Limestone School Board took steps on Wednesday night to address the large number of staff resignations by hiring the services of Levin Legal Group P.C. to conduct an independent investigation into the matter.

“We have experienced a fair amount of resignations, retirements, turnover, (and) changes, and there is a level of concern,” said board president Nathaniel Parker during the board’s work session/business meeting on Wednesday, February 16. “There is (a) concern as to what exactly is going on, what’s causing that.”

Parker added the investigation had been recommended on the advice of counsel.

Earlier in the meeting, former board member and community member Kathy Henry spoke out with her concerns regarding the resignations.

“As a previous board member and a community member, I find it a little bit concerning,” she told the board. “I’m not sure how you all feel about that – if you have the same concern.”

Selker takes a seat on the board

The February 16 meeting also saw the addition of a new member to the Clarion-Limestone School Board.

Marty Selker, of Fisher, was interviewed and then appointed to the board during the meeting. He takes over one of the seats for Region III (Millcreek Township/Corsica Borough/Union Township) of the school district from Corry Bish, whose resignation was accepted at the board’s January meeting.

Describing himself as a C-L graduate from 1975, a businessman involved in the construction industry, Selker said he was interested in serving on the school board because he has never been on a board.

“I see a need for my interjection into certain subjects,” he told the board. “There might be a more diverse view that I saw or know that nobody else does.”

Specifically, Selker said through his business, he has dealt with many government agencies and that experience would lend itself well to the board. He added he likes to listen to other opinions before sharing his and wants to work together with other board members to make the district better.

Selker said the school needs to prepare its students for being in the workforce as opposed to college, citing the high cost of higher education and the large availability of jobs.

“I think we need to focus on the area. All you see is hiring signs, from fast food to welding. Not every child is going to go to college and get anything out of it. They need to be introduced more to what’s ahead of them so they have choices. They hear everyone is going to go to college so they go and get a $200,000.00 debt and they get out of college and go work for Sheetz to help make ends meet,” said Selker.

Government, he said, was the biggest challenge C-L faced.

“C-L knows what C-L needs, not Washington D.C. or Harrisburg,” Selker added.

Selker stated he would “probably” stand for election at the end of his term in 2023, but that his mind was not fully set.

It was noted that Selker’s letter expressing interest in the vacant seat was the only one received by the board.

In other business, the board:

Approved the second reading of the revision to Policy #237 – Electronic Devices.

Approved the second reading of new Policy #236.1 – Threat Assessment as required by the PA School Code approved in Act 18 of 2019.

Established a money market checking account for managing bond funds and ease of accounting.

Approved the following supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year: Jen Hubler, head girl’s track coach, $3,752; Doug Knepp, assistant girl’s track coach, $2,669; Alan Cumo, head boy’s track coach, $3,752; and Brianna Pennington, assistant boy’s track coach, $2,669.

Approved the Vo-ag Occupational Advisory Committee for the 2022 calendar year: Ron Erhart, Brookville Equipment; Chich Swab, Unique Fabrication; Lon Seigworth, Mgr. Unique Gas and Supply; Troy Gerber, sales, Air Gas; Mindy Stoops, ag instructor, CL; Gary Kahle, ag instructor, CL; Melvin Aaron, administrator, CL; Shawn Castellan, Miller Fabrication Solutions; Jeremy Kaza, welding foreman, Penn Separator Corporation.

Approved the Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 to use high school classrooms for 2022 summer program services from July 5, 2022, to July 28, 2022.

Approved 45-day agreement with New Story, LLC for a student placement.

Approved the appointment of Mackenzie Alcorn as deputy tax collector for Sheila Alcon, Clarion Township, and Darla Brosius as deputy tax collector for Joyce Park, Union Township

Approved the resignation of Mellissa Elder as a paraprofessional effective March 2, 2022.

Approved Jeffrey Beichner as a baseball volunteer for the 2021-22 school year.

Approved remaining fluorescent lighting fixtures from lighting project deemed of no further use to the district to be discarded.

Approved a public notice of the district’s asbestos management plan.

