Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ginger Crinkles

Friday, February 18, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Crispy on the outside and chewy in the middle!

Ingredients

3/4 cup butter-flavored shortening
1-1/2 cups sugar, divided

1 large egg, room temperature
1/4 cup molasses
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1-1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream shortening and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and molasses. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, salt, and cloves; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Refrigerate, covered, until firm, about 1 hour.

-Preheat oven to 350°. Place remaining 1/2 cup sugar in a shallow bowl. Shape dough into 1-in. balls; roll in sugar. Place 2 in. apart on parchment-lined baking sheets.

-Bake until cookies are set and tops are cracked, 10-12 minutes. Cool on pans for 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


