Clarion County Reports 33 New COVID-19 Cases; One Case Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, February 17.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 8,119 while the death toll remained at 193.

Neighboring Forest County reported one new COVID-19 case as of Thursday, moving the county’s total number to 2,214 and leaving the death toll at 34.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 12:35 p.m. on Friday, February 18.



New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

2/17/22 – 2,486

2/16/22 – 3,389

2/15/22 – 2,153

2/14/22 – 2,445

2/11/22 through 2/13/22 – 8,610

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 14989 20 15009 328 Butler 43713 43 43756 696 Clarion 8086 33 8119 193 Clearfield 18798 49 18847 317 Crawford 19497 23 19520 299 (1 new) Elk 7001 11 7012 95 Forest 2213 1 2214 34 Indiana 16965 24 16989 332 Jefferson 8762 7 8769 212 McKean 7973 27 8000 132 Mercer 23026 32 23058 480 Venango 11084 18 11102 229 Warren 7142 11 7153 205

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.