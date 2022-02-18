Clarion University Men’s Swimming & Diving: Relay Finish Highlights on Thursday at PSAC Championships

YORK, Pa. – The 400 Medley Relay Team edged out Bloomsburg for an impressive second-place finish to close out the night, highlighting the Golden Eagle men’s swimming & diving team’s Thursday night at the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championships at the Graham Aquatic Center.

Now halfway through the event, Clarion has 212 team points, good for fourth in the field.

The best swim of the night for Clarion may well have been the Golden Eagles’ final one, as the 400 Medley Relay squad of David Bocci , Paul Flowers , Connor Cary and Jacob Yant snuck past the Huskies to take second in the evening’s last race with a time of 3:22.51. That was less than a quarter-second faster than Bloomsburg’s 3:22.73, giving the Golden Eagles the extra team points.

Bocci finished his leg of the relay in 51.29, trailing Bloomsburg’s Andy Thomas by roughly a half second. Flowers made up the difference in a huge way, swimming a 56.99 split to put the Golden Eagles ahead of the Huskies halfway through the relay. Cary and Yant made that lead stand up, with Yant touching the wall at 3:22.51 to finish off the result.

Cary came close to matching his own program record in the 100 Fly, taking second in the event with a time of 48.77 in the evening finals. He cut more than half second off his morning swim and held the lead after 50 yards, but ultimately took second place to tack on 17 team points. Bocci placed 10th with a time of 50.14.

Mason Irwin came up just shy of a top-eight finish in the 400 IM, placing ninth with a time of 4:07.03 that won the “B” heat. Trent Napholz and Austin Prokopec also scored in an individual event, taking 10th and 14th respectively in the 200 Free. Napholz finished in 1:42.75 while Prokopec finishing in 1:44.97. The men took fourth in the opening event of the night, the 200 Free Relay, with Irwin, Prokopec, Aidan Mohren and Yant completing the event in 1:24.80.

