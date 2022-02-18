Clarion University Women’s Swimming & Diving: Golden Eagles ‘Fly’ to Big Finish on Second Night at PSACs

YORK, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s swimming & diving team stacked up three top-eight finishes in the 100 Fly and took third in the big relay event of the night, highlighting the second day of the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championships at the Graham Aquatic Center.

Clarion now has 351.5 team points through two days, good enough for fourth on the team leaderboard.

The individual event highlight of the night for Clarion was undoubtedly the 100 Fly, with the Golden Eagles placing three finishers inside the top-eight to pile up 75 total team points in the event. Freshman Hannah Greenway was the top finisher for Clarion, beating her prelim time by nearly a full second to touch the wall in 56.85 and take fifth place. Both represented a huge leap from her previous PR in the event of 58.80, set at the Zippy Invite, and came just short of representing an NCAA “B” cut in the event.

Following Greenway in the 100 Fly were a pair of seniors, Autumn Fortney and Steph Setar, who took seventh and eighth respectively. Fortney also shaved time from her morning swim, finishing in 57.78 in the final, while Setar notched a time of 58.49.

The other big result for the Golden Eagles on Thursday came in the 400 Medley Relay, with the grouping of Setar, Sydney Davidson , Fortney and Greenway placing third in the field of 12. The Golden Eagles touched the wall in 3:52.87, with Greenway providing the kick down the stretch. That gave them nearly a three-second advantage over Edinboro’s fourth-place time of 3:55.26.

Clarion’s night started in the 200 Free Relay, with Jordan Kutchak , Haley Miller , Fortney and Ava Rosely taking fifth place with a time of 1:38.48. Mandy Dial and Corina Paszek both scored in the 400 IM, while Kutchak and Davidson provided points in the 200 Free.

