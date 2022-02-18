Jefferson County History Center to Host Bowdish Birthday Bash on February 26

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – The Jefferson County History Center is hosting a celebration of Charles Bowdish’s birthday on February 26.

This year’s Bowdish Bash opens with a new Art Exhibit, a new “KidSpace” in addition to the Bowdish Model Railroad & Miniatures Show.

The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26.

Local Art Show

Unique, eclectic artworks by local Sigel artist Martin Stephan will be presented. This art exhibition will give visitors the opportunity to see and appreciate his rarely exhibited work. There will be a meet and greet with Martin at the opening, so he can illuminate how he creates such unusual artworks.

Martin uses many natural materials to create his art – from wild cherry pits to hemlock and pine cones, maple seeds, wooden toothpicks, and even pennies and blue jean material.

His work is detailed and painstakingly created, some of his larger works taking months upon months to complete. He begins with a canvas and a sketch and fills the sketch in with his material of choice, and then paints this “substrate” with small thin brushstrokes. Martin likens his art to the Impressionist movement of the mid to late 1800s.

Martin is fond of bright colors, again, like the Impressionist artists who used small brushstrokes and dots of color to show the effects of different kinds of light, attempting to capture the feeling of a scene or subject.

His subject matter ranges from nature to animal and human portraits, historic buildings such as the Cathedral of Learning at the University of Pittsburgh and depicting historic events such as 9/11. Several of his artworks are of plants and animals at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical gardens and the Pittsburgh Zoo.

KidSpace

The center’s new exploration, discovery, and creative learning gallery incorporates the old technology of its day (mid-1900s) into the Kids’ Gallery. From View Masters to dial phones to 1940s typewriters and record-players, we have it all.

A “hands-on” exhibit, see if your kids can figure out how to use them! They will also have newer learning toys on hand, from Lincoln logs to Legos. The ever-popular Selfie Station and Whistlepig exploratory coal mine are still part of the KidsSpace Gallery, as well. The Selfie Station has a live video feed portraying selfies on a TV monitor for even more fun!

Model Railroad and Miniatures Show

This event features the annual running of the ever-popular Bowdish Model R.R. Trains and Miniatures animation when the trains whistle through the tunnels and the miniature townspeople and rural folks come to life.

This exhibit doesn’t just portray Brookville, but covers the entire county, showcasing buildings and businesses, people—and critters — in every town – Brockway, Reynoldsville, and Punxsutawney and surrounding villages.

Parlor

The Parlor will feature live entertainment by re-enactors in full-period dress. Ron and Christina Shrewsbury, Civil War and Victorian re-enactors will be on hand to entertain you. Christina portrays Victorian life, playing the parlor organ and piano.

The dynamic duo creates customized performances. Christina’s talents include stories and songs of the Civil War times. Ron’s specialty is Civil War medicine and medical practices. One of their popular programs is “Civil War: Medicine and Music Then and Now.”

The Jefferson County History Center is located at 172 Main Street, Brookville, Pa.

For more information contact the museum at 814-849-0077 or online at jchconline.org.

