Joseph P. Fotos, of Clarion Borough, 94, died on February 13th, 2022 at Highland Oaks at Water Run Landing.

Dr. Fotos was born on September 13th, 1927 to Andrew and Esther Peters Fotos.

Upon his graduation from Boston Latin School in 1945, Dr. Fotos served in the United States Naval Air Corps.

Following his discharge from the service, he earned a B.A. from Suffolk University, Boston, and an M.Ed. from Boston State Teachers College.

He later earned a doctoral degree in educational administration from Nova University in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Dr. Fotos taught English and social studies in Boston and Northport N.Y. where he served as department chair for English, assistant principal of Middleville Junior High School and was twice elected president of the Northport Teachers Association.

Dr. Fotos was principal of Delaware Valley Junior-Senior High School in Matamoras, Pa., the first principal of Delaware Valley High School and Delaware Valley’s first assistant superintendent of schools in charge of curriculum.

While in the latter position, he was directly responsible for Delaware Valley becoming the first rural school district in Pennsylvania to attain its own status as a vocational-technical attendance area.

Dr. Fotos was appointed superintendent of Clarion Area School District in 1977 and retired from that position in 1993.

He also served as a substitute executive director of Intermediate Unit Six filling in for the incumbent who was on sabbatical leave.

He was an avid fan of all things Clarion, especially all the District’s sports, student activities and academic standards.

He was active in many professional and community organizations, notably president of the Pennsylvania School Study Council, vice-president of the Allegheny Educational Broadcast Council, legislative representative of the Pennsylvania School Administrators and a member of its board of directors.

Additionally, he was a member and past president of the Clarion Rotary Club and chair of the Clarion Autumn Leaf Festival.

While he was Clarion’s superintendent of schools, Dr. Fotos taught a semester class in vocabulary development and reading comprehension to advanced seventh graders.

Dr. Fotos was married to Nancy L. Walsh on March 24, 1953, who preceded him in death in 2005.

His brother Stephen Fotos of Ft. Pierce, Fla., preceded him in death in 2012.

Dr. Fotos is survived by his wife Elizabeth Stolzenbach, married in 2007.

He is also survived by son Stephen and wife Susan, of Hershey, Pa.; son Christopher of Manassas, Va.; son Jonathan and wife Jamie of Arlington, Va.; grandson Joseph and wife Melissa of Hershey; grandson Thomas and partner Laura Lunn of Denver, Colo.; and great-grandchildren Christopher (Arlington) and Peter and Elizabeth (Hershey); as well as his brother Stephen’s wife Carol, of Ft. Pierce, Fla., and their children Joseph and Jennifer.

He is also survived by Elizabeth Stolzenbach’s son Mark and wife Carol of Clarion; son Kurt and wife Kathleen of Harmony, Pa.; granddaughter Stephanie and partner Ramon Conce of New York City; grandson Andrew and wife Tabitha of Clarion; and great-grandchildren Lincoln Conce (NYC) and Arya and Sophia Stolzenbach (Clarion).

The family will receive friends at Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St., Clarion, Pa., 16214, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 6-8pm.

Interment will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery following a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, Clarion, Pa., 720 Liberty St., on Monday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Immaculate Conception Church, 720 Liberty St., Clarion, Pa., 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

