Knox Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Meth

Friday, February 18, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

courtCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man who was busted selling meth to confidential informants on multiple occasions entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.

In Clarion County Court of Common Pleas, on Wednesday, February 16, at 9:00 a.m., 54-year-old David Calvin Bigley pleaded guilty to the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

As a result of a plea deal, the following charges were dropped:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)
– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (four counts)
– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (four counts)
– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (four counts)

Bigley’s sentencing date is set for March 23.

He remains free on $20,000.00 monetary bail ($5,000.00 for each case).

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on April 3, 2021, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from David Bigley in exchange for $50.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency utilizing a confidential informant (C.I.).

The complaint states police observed as the C.I. made the exchange at Bigley’s residence in Elk Township, Clarion County, and the C.I. returned to the officers and turned over a small bag of suspected methamphetamine and two hypodermic needles.

The substance in the bag was later weighed 0.67 grams and tested positive as methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

According to a second complaint, on April 12, CNET conducted another controlled purchase of methamphetamine from David Bigley in exchange for $20.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency utilizing a C.I.

The complaint states police observed as the C.I. made the exchange at Bigley’s residence in Elk Township, and the C.I. returned to the officers and turned over a small bag of suspected methamphetamine.

According to a third complaint, on April 16, CNET conducted another controlled purchase of methamphetamine from David Bigley in exchange for $150.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency utilizing a C.I.

The complaint states police observed as the C.I. made the exchange at Bigley’s residence in Elk Township, and the C.I. returned to the officers and turned over two small bags of suspected methamphetamine.

According to a fourth complaint, on May 4, CNET conducted another controlled purchase of methamphetamine from David Bigley in exchange for $180.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency utilizing a C.I.

The complaint states police observed as the C.I. made the exchange at Bigley’s residence in Elk Township and the C.I. returned to the officers and turned over a small bag of suspected methamphetamine.

Bigley was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021.


