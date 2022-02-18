Mary Louise Merryman Kenyon, 84, of Cochranton and formerly of Franklin, passed away, Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at home with her loving family by her side.

She was born on January 2, 1938 in Titusville, a daughter of Jay Briggs Merryman and Elnora Blanche Burns Merryman.

She married Thomas J. Kenyon, Sr. on October 7, 1960. He preceded her in death on December 18, 2002.

She was a 1957 graduate of Knox High School and following graduation she attended Airline School in Minnesota.

She was employed as an airline stewardess, waitress, and a nanny.

Mary was a member of Oasis church and in her earlier years she volunteered at ABC Pregnancy Center and Toymakers both in Franklin, AWANA in Cochranton, and helped with hospitality at Oasis.

In her spare time she always enjoyed reading a good book.

She is survived by two daughters, Darlene Hollabaugh and her husband Mark of Cochranton, and Lisa Wotherspoon and her husband Jeff of Centerville; three sons, Thomas Kenyon, Jr. and his wife Linda of Franklin, William Kenyon and his wife Lori of Oil City, and Larry Kenyon and his wife Kim of Franklin; grandchildren, Lane Kenyon, Tina Paden and her husband Carl, Emily Groves and her husband Shaun, Erik Hollabaugh and his wife Lindsey, Aaron Kenyon and his wife Denise, James Lewis and his companion Vanessa, Kara Hollabaugh, Justin Finley, Brandon Kenyon and his wife Carly, Michelle Irwin, Lynette Smith, Adrian Zimmerman and his wife Leanne, William Price, Tristan Burrows and her companion Eric, Shane Burrows, and Blake Moore and his wife Emillie; thirty five great grandchildren; thirteen great great grandchildren; a sister, Vivian Slocum and her husband George of Orchard Park, New York; two brothers, William Merryman and Stephen Merryman and his wife Chris both of Shippenville; a sister in law, DeeDee Merryman of Venus; and two special foster granddaughters, Shannon Hess and Madison Jones.

In addition to her husband; she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Edna Stumpner; brother, Jim and Bob Merryman; three sister in laws, Daisy Merryman, Darlene Merryman, and Alice Kenyon; and a brother in law, Ronald Kenyon.

Family and friends are welcome to call on Saturday, February 19th from 10:00am to 11:00am at Oasis Church, 836 N. Main Street, Meadville.

The funeral service will follow at 11:00am with Pastor Nate Alsdorf, officiating.

Private burial will take place at Sunset Hill Memorial Park, Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations may be made in Mary’s memory to ABC Life Center, 323 13th Street, Franklin, PA 16323 or Venango Toymakers, 191 Howard Street, Franklin, PA 16323 or Oasis, 836 N. Main Street, Meadville, PA 16335.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Mary’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville.

