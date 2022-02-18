Paulette Alice Gibbs Zarichnak, treasured mother of Earl and Amy, beloved wife of Earl, completed her journey into the light on February 16th, 2022.

Born in 1940 to Harriett Alice Culp and Paul Logue, she later was adopted by William Gibbs Sr. in a World War II-era Brady Bunch story, as he brought an older son, Bill Gibbs Jr., to the family.

Harriett and Bill had two more children, Ruth Skaggs and the late Scott Gibbs (Anita) and lived together harmoniously until their deaths, his in 1981, and hers in 1995.

Paulette attended Carnegie High School, graduating in 1958, and then later, St. Margaret’s School of Nursing in Pittsburgh.

She earned her nursing degree, becoming an R.N., and worked at Marian Manor in Pittsburgh and the Rouse Home in Youngsville, PA, among other jobs.

She disliked every job she had and always wanted to be an artist.

She married Earl C. Zarichnak in 1964, and proceeded to have two children, both of whom were the lights of her life, but neither of whom were good enough to grace her with grandchildren.

Amy, at least, had cats, and Polly loved her grandkitties.

Polly was such an amazing cook that both of her children were inspired to go to culinary school, albeit 20 years apart.

She threw rollicking dinner parties, pursued the macrame trend back in the early 80’s (some of her artwork is still displayed at home), and was an avid golfer.

She loved cooking, sweets, playing computer games, all disco music, Guns & Roses, Miller Lite and pretzels (together), and was a cat person.

She traveled extensively with her daughter throughout the years and loved going to high-end restaurants with her.

She waited on her husband hand and foot, but to be fair, she didn’t lift a finger outside of the house and he never lifted a finger inside the house.

We now have major concerns about how he is going to manage by himself.

Please send help.

Throughout her brief illness, we learned how much people loved her, both those who knew her and those who were meeting her for the first time. We are grateful for all of them.

Her friends were lifelong – original Carnegie couples Eddie and Dianne Balach, and the late Pogie and Mary Jo Oehm were high school friends.

She still had many friends from the Pittsburgh area and loved her Secret Pal friends in Forest County, among many, many others.

She was preceded in death by her biological father Paul Logue, adoptive father Bill Gibbs, mother Harriet Culp Gibbs, her brother Scott Gibbs, and beloved pets Mitten, Cotton, and Cujo (all cats).

Surviving are her husband, son, daughter, sister Ruth (Joe), and brother Bill (Joanne).

We are so saddened to say goodbye to our sweet mother/wife, but she was surrounded by love and laughter and caring on her way out.

It’s time for her to go have a new adventure.

We feel certain she will be letting us know how things are going.

Rest easy, sweet momma.

Due to out-of-state family and possible inclement weather, a memorial service and luncheon is planned for the spring.

Burial will be at West Hickory Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sarah Stewart Bovard Memorial Library, P.O. Box 127, Tionesta, PA 16353.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.wimerfuneralhome.com

