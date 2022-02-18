Say What?!: Sloth Climbing on Live Power Lines Rescued in Colombia

Utility workers in Colombia came to the rescue of a wayward sloth that climbed an electricity pole and was spotted dangling from live wires.

Empresas Publicas de Medellin said utility workers Victor Hugo Lopez and Alex Misas were summoned to the power pole in Taraza when members of the public reported a sloth was hanging from the live wires and was in danger of electrocution.

