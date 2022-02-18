 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Sister Monica Steiner, OSB

Friday, February 18, 2022 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-UgoenUngbB9RwEarly afternoon, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, Sister Monica Steiner, OSB, passed into new life at Saint Benedict Monastery, 3526 Bakerstown Road, PA.

She was 79 years old and in the 60th year of her Religious Profession.

Marcia (Marceea) was the only girl of four children born to Cyril Andrew Steiner and Mauricia Elizabeth Ochs.

Baptized August 2, 1942, she grew up in Lucinda, PA, which has always been her favorite place.

July 21, 1960, Marcia entered religious life with the Benedictine Sisters of Saint Joseph Monastery, Saint Marys, Elk County, PA.

Given the religious name of Sister Monica, she professed her first vows August 18, 1962, and her final vows March 27, 1967.

When the Saint Marys community was coming to completion, Sister Monica chose to transfer her vows to Saint Benedict Monastery in Bakerstown.

On November 11, 2015, Sisters Monica, Mary David Lecker, and Mary James Dippold were fully incorporated as Benedictine Sisters of Pittsburgh.

Sister Monica was said to be an excellent primary teacher; she loved children and they loved her.

Her favorite place to serve and longest stay was in Lucinda; as principal there, she was well liked by her teachers.

Soft spoken, with a gentle spirit, quick smile and good sense of humor, Sister Monica was easy to be with.

She loved her time in the craft room, spending hours on time-consuming projects.

A good-hearted soul, she enjoyed doing the little things that were needed in community.

She will be remembered as being faithful to prayer, affirming of others, companioning Sisters Marilyn and Norma, looking forward to nightly blessings from friends.

She loved her family, popcorn, puzzles, and adult coloring books.

She loved playing cards and Rummicube.

She was grateful for kindness.

Sister Monica was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Cy Steiner and his wife Mariann.

She is survived by brothers: Roger (Mary Jane) and Pete (Melanie) Steiner.

At this time, Saint Benedict Monastery is closed to guests as a precaution against COVID.

Funeral Services for Sister Monica will take place sometime in March.

Announcements will be sent out to remind you.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.