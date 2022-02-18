Early afternoon, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, Sister Monica Steiner, OSB, passed into new life at Saint Benedict Monastery, 3526 Bakerstown Road, PA.

She was 79 years old and in the 60th year of her Religious Profession.

Marcia (Marceea) was the only girl of four children born to Cyril Andrew Steiner and Mauricia Elizabeth Ochs.

Baptized August 2, 1942, she grew up in Lucinda, PA, which has always been her favorite place.

July 21, 1960, Marcia entered religious life with the Benedictine Sisters of Saint Joseph Monastery, Saint Marys, Elk County, PA.

Given the religious name of Sister Monica, she professed her first vows August 18, 1962, and her final vows March 27, 1967.

When the Saint Marys community was coming to completion, Sister Monica chose to transfer her vows to Saint Benedict Monastery in Bakerstown.

On November 11, 2015, Sisters Monica, Mary David Lecker, and Mary James Dippold were fully incorporated as Benedictine Sisters of Pittsburgh.

Sister Monica was said to be an excellent primary teacher; she loved children and they loved her.

Her favorite place to serve and longest stay was in Lucinda; as principal there, she was well liked by her teachers.

Soft spoken, with a gentle spirit, quick smile and good sense of humor, Sister Monica was easy to be with.

She loved her time in the craft room, spending hours on time-consuming projects.

A good-hearted soul, she enjoyed doing the little things that were needed in community.

She will be remembered as being faithful to prayer, affirming of others, companioning Sisters Marilyn and Norma, looking forward to nightly blessings from friends.

She loved her family, popcorn, puzzles, and adult coloring books.

She loved playing cards and Rummicube.

She was grateful for kindness.

Sister Monica was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Cy Steiner and his wife Mariann.

She is survived by brothers: Roger (Mary Jane) and Pete (Melanie) Steiner.

At this time, Saint Benedict Monastery is closed to guests as a precaution against COVID.

Funeral Services for Sister Monica will take place sometime in March.

Announcements will be sent out to remind you.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.