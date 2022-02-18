‘Snowman in the Forest’ Cancelled Due to Potential Flooding Concerns

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Cook Forest Vacation Bureau has made the decision to cancel this year’s “Snowman in the Forest” event.

The event will not be held due to possible flooding from the Clarion River and potential safety concerns.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and we hope to see you next year,” said Dale J. Luthringer, a Environmental Education Specialist with the Bureau of State Parks, in an email on Thursday.

The “Snowman in the Forest” event is held each year in mid-February and has included everything from sleigh rides, sledding, skating, and snowman building, to a Chinese auction, a “Happy Dog” contest, and a chili cook-off.

For updates, check out the Cook Forest Vacation Bureau website.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.