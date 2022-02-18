SPONSORED: Treat Yourself to Dinner at Wanango Country Club
Good food has been proven to elevate your mood – allow Wanango Country Club to help!
Check out this weekend’s features!
As always…
Friday Night – Beer Battered Fish
They are also offering Roasted New Zealand Rack of Lamb, Broiled Mahi Mahi, and Lobster Mac and Cheese…just to name a few.
You won’t want to miss their featured cocktail or variety of draft beer from North Country Brewery.
Reservations are preferred, but not required.
To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 and select option #2. Leave a message with your name, phone number, and preferred reservation time.
Dinner is open to the public. Takeout is available.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
