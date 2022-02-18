 

SPONSORED: UFP Parker Celebrates 25 Years

Friday, February 18, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

25thAcquired in 1997 from Consolidated Building Components, UFP Parker, LLC is holding strong going into its 25th year.

With additional acquisitions over the years in Emlenton, Shippenville, and most recently DuBois, there is no end in sight to the accomplishments the company can achieve!

Who is UFP Parker, LLC and what do they do there?

UFP Parker, LLC is a small-town company with global connections.

UFP Industries, Inc., was founded in Michigan in 1955 as a supplier of lumber to the manufactured housing industry. Today UFP Industries is a multibillion-dollar holding company with subsidiaries around the globe that serve three markets: retail, industrial, and construction. They have been publicly traded (Nasdaq: UFPI) since 1993 and are headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

As a subsidiary, UFP Parker, LLC is a manufacturer of wood products key to everyday life. Our products are wide-ranging, including treated lumber, trusses, building components, concrete forming materials, and industrial packaging.

Moving forward into 2022, we are planning a yearlong celebration thanking our employees for the hard work and dedication they have put forth in making UFP Parker the success it is today. Together, we will make 2022 our most successful year yet!

We need people like you, to keep growing.

Working here, you’ll find coworkers who treat you like family—people who have your best interests at heart and will make your career goals a priority. We value safety and training, and full-time employees are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package as well as profit-sharing bonuses and other perks

Currently, there are open positions on both Day and Afternoon shifts in both the Parker and Emlenton locations. Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. General Labor positions in the Mill involve cutting, stacking, and banding materials. Both the Industrial and Truss Assembler positions require some moderate skills such as being able to read a tape measure and basic blueprints.

Both shifts provide competitive wages and most positions have a production bonus. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Medical, dental, and vision insurance, 401k, profit sharing, stock buy-in options, and 9 paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to our full-time employees.

If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS.

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at our Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.


