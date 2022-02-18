State Police Calls: Burglary, DUI Arrest

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Burglary in Madison Township

Around 4:26 p.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022, PSP Clarion investigated a burglary on Flick Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

The victim is a 43-year-old New Bethlehem woman.

DUI Arrest in Ashland Township

Around 10:34 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, PSP Clarion investigated a DUI on State Route 338/Camp Coffman Road, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

The driver of the vehicle involved – a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze – was a known 54-year-old Shippenville man.

