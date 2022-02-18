State Route 2009 Reopened After Closure Due to Flooding

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists as of 10:50 a.m. that State Route 2009 has been reopened after being closed in both directions due to flooding.

State Route 2009 (Cherry Run Road/Callensburg Road, Cherry Run Street/Lawsonham Road/Lawsonham Street) is open between the intersections of Toby Shed Road and Cherry Run Church Road in Toby Township.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.

Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Additional resources on flooding can be found on at www.ready.pa.gov.

Please, be safe. If a road is flooded, don’t try to drive through it. #TurnAroundDontDrown

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

