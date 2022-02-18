 

Terry “Jake” Rowland

Friday, February 18, 2022 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-goaa1yIMHVpA7h1OTerry “Jake” Rowland, age 59, of Oil City, Pennsylvania, passed away in February 2022, from a stroke and other covid complications.

Jake was born in February 1962 to Connie Hargenrader.

Jake was the proud operator and owner of Rowland Computer Services and Designs for the past two decades.

In his free time, he mostly enjoyed riding his motorcycle and hanging out with his friends.

Jake is survived by his children, Tara and Austin Rowland, and his brothers, Randy, Steve and Chris Rowland.

He is preceded in death by his parents. No services will be held at this time.

Lake Erie Cremation and Funeral Services, 1500 Harpersfield Road, Geneva, Ohio 44041 assisted the family with arrangements.
www.lakeeriecrematory.com


