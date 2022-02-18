Clarion Football Announces Hiring of Raymond Monica as Head Coach

CLARION, Pa. – The Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Thursday that Raymond Monica, a two-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East Coach of the Year with more than 30 years of experience at the college level, has accepted the position of head football coach at Clarion University.

Monica comes to Clarion after spending the last three years at Southeastern Louisiana, where he served as the assistant head coach from 2019-21 and the defensive coordinator this past season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Monica back to the PSAC to lead our Golden Eagle football program,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass. “Coach Monica has authored a proven track record of success at every stop in his career, including tremendous accomplishments in our own conference and region. Most importantly, though, it was evident throughout this entire process that he has a tremendous passion for the game of football, and how it relates to helping student-athletes grow and mature over the course of their college careers. I am excited for the future of our program.

“I would like to thank D.J. Bevevino and the members of the search committee for their diligent work in identifying and interviewing candidates for this position,” Snodgrass said. “Their dedication to including the voices and opinions of all members of our Clarion community were essential in our ability to make this decision.”

“I am honored to accept the head coaching position at Clarion and to become a Golden Eagle,” Monica said. “I look forward to arriving and beginning to build relationships with players, the campus and other members of our community. Golden Eagle fans are passionate about this program, and I am excited to for the chance to return to the PSAC.

“I would like to thank President Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, Len Cullo, Dr. Wendy Snodgrass and all of the members of the search committee for giving me this opportunity,” Monica said. “My family and I are thrilled to return to Pennsylvania and become part of the community.”

Monica was an assistant coach at Southeastern Louisiana from 2019-21, including a one-year stint as the defensive coordinator in 2021. The Lions made the Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs in 2019 and 2021, winning their first-round game in both of those seasons. In 2021, the Lions finished 15th in the final FCS rankings of the year. Freshman defensive back Zy Alexander earned a trio of All-American honors, including Third Team Associated Press (AP) All-America, First Team Phil Steele Freshman All-America and Second Team Stats Perform FCS All-America. First Team All-Southland Conference honors when he ranked sixth in the eighth in the nation with six interceptions, to go with 39 tackles, seven pass break-ups, and a forced fumble.

In 2019, Monica helped the Lions rank in the top 10 nationally in both tackles for loss (8th) and sacks (9th). Under his direction, senior Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 CFL Draft, was named All-Louisiana and All-Southland Conference, while also becoming the first player in program history to earn Academic All-America honors. Sophomore Josh Carr Jr. also was named to HERO Sports Sophomore All-America team.

Before going to Southeastern Louisiana, Monica spent five seasons as the head coach at Arkansas Tech, where the team made two postseason appearances. In 2015 the Wonder Boys won the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl over Eastern New Mexico, just the second postseason off-campus win in school history. In 2017 Ty Reasnor was voted the CoSIDA Division II Academic All-American of the Year in Football.

Where Golden Eagle fans may best recognize Monica, though, would be his tenure as Kutztown’s head football coach from 2006-12. He turned the Golden Bears into one of the leading programs in the conference, culminating with back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Division II Super Region One playoffs. In 2010 Monica earned PSAC East and American Football Coaches’ Association (AFCA) Region 1 Coach of the Year honors after leading the Golden Bears to then-school records in wins (10), conference victories (6), points scored (466) and most consecutive wins to start a season (9). The Golden Bears peaked at 13th in the AFCA rankings, the highest in program history.

The encore performance was even better. Monica again won PSAC East Coach of the Year honors as Kutztown won both the East division and the conference championship, defeating Slippery Rock 21-14 at home for the title. The Golden Bears again set a number of program records, including total wins in a season (11), rushing yards (2,576), total offense (6,048) overall touchdowns (68) and points scored (487). Of those records, the first three still stand as the best in Kutztown history. The team peaked at sixth in the AFCA Top 25 poll and won their first Division II playoff game in the 96-year history of the program, beating Concord in the opening round.

Monica earned his first shot at being a head coach after a distinguished tenure at Temple from 1997-2005. Serving as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach in those years, Monica helped the Owls rank among the nation’s best on defense, including 19th in total defense during the 2001 season and 18th in 2002. That made Temple one of only eight schools to finish in the top-20 in total defense in both of those years. Monica won the American Football Foundation (AFF) Mike Campbell Top Assistant Coach award in 2005. In Sports Illustrated’s 2003 College Football Preview, Monica was lauded as being “the best in the nation at getting ordinary players to do extraordinary things.” Among his charges included 2002 Big East Conference Defensive Player of the Year Dan Klecko, as well as fellow future NFL players in Rian Wallace, Raheem Brock, Russell Newman and Calvin Wilkinson.

Monica was a fixture on the staff at North Alabama from 1989-1997, working his way up from student assistant to a full assistant and the team’s recruiting coordinator. The team won three consecutive Division II national championships from 1993-95, making them the first school to win three straight national championships in scholarship football. In his final year North Alabama beat Louisiana-Lafayette, which was only the second time that a Division II school had beaten a Division I program.

Monica earned his associate’s degree from Northeast Mississippi Community College in 1987, followed by his Bachelor of Science degree in Health, Physical Education and Recreation from North Alabama in 1990. He and his wife Linda have three children – Ray, Lindsey, and Austin.

