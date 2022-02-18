 

UPDATE: No Injuries Reported in Knox Borough Fire

Friday, February 18, 2022 @ 10:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Image from iOS (4)KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox Borough apartment building was evacuated on Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out in one its units.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company responded to the area of 526 East Railroad Street – across the street from the fire department – around 1:15 p.m.

Image from iOS (3)

The fire occurred in the kitchen of one of the apartments, according to Knox Volunteer Fire Company’s Mike Mason.

Mason said the tenant was in the apartment when the fire broke out but was not injured.

Image from iOS (2)

Fire departments from Clarion, Emlenton, Seneca, Shippenville, St. Petersburg, and Washington Township, assisted at the scene.

Knox Ambulance and Knox Police were also dispatched.

The scene was cleared at 4:31 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

No further details are available.

Image from iOS (5)


