Virginia Joyce Gibson, 92, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday evening, February 16, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Joyce was born in Oil City on December 26, 1929.

She was the daughter of the late Jacob and Burdena Rice Pearson.

She was a 1947 graduate of Oil City High School where she was active in music and drama.

In 1950 she graduated from University Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh with a diploma in nursing.

In 1974 she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Rochester, Rochester, NY.

She later was awarded a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from Villa Maria College, Gannon University.

She was Board Certified in Nursing Administration Advanced.

Joyce was married to Howard E. Gibson on July 26, 1949 in Winchester, Virginia by the Rev. Havermale. Mr. Gibson passed away on December 13, 2019.

Joyce was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church where she held various positions there and in the ELCA Synod.

She was a board member of the local AHA and Luther Place.

She was a charter member of MuXi Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International and remained an active member during her lifetime.

Joyce loved summer vacations and enjoyed beautiful music with family and friends at the Chautauqua Institution.

She loved gardening, especially her flower beds around the house.

She always did special fun things with her family, such as dying Easter eggs with her grandchildren and providing games and crafts for them at family events.

She was an avid walker and enjoyed long walks where ever she lived.

Joyce held a variety of nursing positions over the years.

She held several positions at the former Oil City Hospital from 1950 to 1969, the latest being head nurse of the first ICU in this area.

After moving from Oil City, she became Coordinator, Nursing Administration of Raritan Valley Hospital in Raritan, NJ, Visiting Nurse in Stroudsburg, House Supervisor at Park Avenue Hospital, Rochester, NY, and Assistant Director of Nursing for the three Critical Care Units of Winter Haven Hospital in Florida, where she also was an Instructor-Trainer in BCLS.

She later became House Supervisor at Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence, Kansas.

Joyce and Howard retired in 1982 and returned to Venango County.

Shortly after, she took the position of Director of Nurses and Assistant Administrator at Venango Manor, from which she retired the second time in 1995.

She survived by seven children, Val Jean Fleeger and her husband, Carl, of Chicora, Kimberly Common of Bolivar, NY, Mark Gibson and his wife, Debbie, of Sodus, NY, William Gibson (Patty) of Oil City, Andrew Gibson and his wife, Dawn, of Lakeland, FL, Jesse Gibson and his wife, Michelle, of Oil City, and Walter Gibson of Oil City; 20 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to her husband, Joyce was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Gibson.

Friends will be received at the Hile-Best Funeral Home Inc., 2781 SR 257, Seneca, Cranberry Twp. from 1–4 p.m. Sunday and from 10-11 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church, 207 State St., Oil City, PA 16301 where a funeral service will follow with the Rev. Michael Parsh and the Rev. Sandra Jones, church pastors, co-officiating.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilebest.com.

