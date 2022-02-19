A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers. Temperature falling to around 15 by 5pm. Wind chill values as low as -1. West wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -1. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 42. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Washington’s Birthday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Showers. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night – Showers, mainly before 1am. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Snow showers. Low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – Rain showers, snow showers, and sleet likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

