Alex Mills McGuire, 16, of Fairmount City, passed away on February 18, 2022.

He was born on September 27, 2005, in Clarion, the son of Jason and Alison (Mills) Monrean.

Alex was a 10th grader at Redbank Valley High School.

He enjoyed riding dirt bike, hunting, farming and being outdoors. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Jason and Alison Monrean of Fairmount City, a brother Anthony McGuire, and two sisters, Makayla and Makenna Monrean.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Interment will take place in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Alex’s name to the CVF Farm Bureau, c/o Jordan Siegel, 386 Shoup Road, Knox, Pa. 16232.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.