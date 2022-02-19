 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Alex Mills McGuire

Saturday, February 19, 2022 @ 12:02 PM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ZsxUcrRH60CVenJAlex Mills McGuire, 16, of Fairmount City, passed away on February 18, 2022.

He was born on September 27, 2005, in Clarion, the son of Jason and Alison (Mills) Monrean.

Alex was a 10th grader at Redbank Valley High School.

He enjoyed riding dirt bike, hunting, farming and being outdoors. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Jason and Alison Monrean of Fairmount City, a brother Anthony McGuire, and two sisters, Makayla and Makenna Monrean.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Interment will take place in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Alex’s name to the CVF Farm Bureau, c/o Jordan Siegel, 386 Shoup Road, Knox, Pa. 16232.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.