Barbara Snyder Anderson, 72, of Ramseur passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Monday, February 14, 2022.

Barb was born on May 15, 1949 to Robert and DeLoris Snyder of Oil City, Pennsylvania.

After Barb graduated from Oil City High School in 1967, she continued her studies at Slippery Rock University, and Edinboro University where she graduated with her Master’s Degree and kick-started her 42-year career in nursing.

In 1983, Barb met Thomas Anderson in Oil City, where they married in 1985.

They raised two children, Brandy Ward and Brian Anderson.

In 2010, Barb retired and spent her time raising haflingers, weimaraners, and rabbits on Horse Hare Acres Farm.

Barb and her husband continued raising horses and crops until they moved to North Carolina in 2017.

She enjoyed horse drawn carriage and sleigh rides, gardening, collecting goats, outdoor activities, and coordinating family gatherings where she would keep everyone in stitches.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents Robert and DeLoris Snyder.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Anderson, son Brian Anderson of Cumming, Georgia, daughter Brandy (Nick) Ward of Climax, North Carolina; and grandchildren Charlie, Brady, and Emberlee Ward. She is also survived by her siblings William (Colleen) Snyder, Beverly (Gary) Constable, Dick (Patty) Snyder; nephew Ryan Anderson, and several other nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Forbis and Dick, Pleasant Garden Chapel, on Friday February 18, 2022 at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to an organization for which Barb felt strongly, the Humane Society of Randolph County.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.forbisanddick.com

