 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Barbara Snyder Anderson

Saturday, February 19, 2022 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-sPJvGE0bNA0wgDYWBarbara Snyder Anderson, 72, of Ramseur passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Monday, February 14, 2022.

Barb was born on May 15, 1949 to Robert and DeLoris Snyder of Oil City, Pennsylvania.

After Barb graduated from Oil City High School in 1967, she continued her studies at Slippery Rock University, and Edinboro University where she graduated with her Master’s Degree and kick-started her 42-year career in nursing.

In 1983, Barb met Thomas Anderson in Oil City, where they married in 1985.

They raised two children, Brandy Ward and Brian Anderson.

In 2010, Barb retired and spent her time raising haflingers, weimaraners, and rabbits on Horse Hare Acres Farm.

Barb and her husband continued raising horses and crops until they moved to North Carolina in 2017.

She enjoyed horse drawn carriage and sleigh rides, gardening, collecting goats, outdoor activities, and coordinating family gatherings where she would keep everyone in stitches.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents Robert and DeLoris Snyder.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Anderson, son Brian Anderson of Cumming, Georgia, daughter Brandy (Nick) Ward of Climax, North Carolina; and grandchildren Charlie, Brady, and Emberlee Ward. She is also survived by her siblings William (Colleen) Snyder, Beverly (Gary) Constable, Dick (Patty) Snyder; nephew Ryan Anderson, and several other nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Forbis and Dick, Pleasant Garden Chapel, on Friday February 18, 2022 at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to an organization for which Barb felt strongly, the Humane Society of Randolph County.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.forbisanddick.com


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.