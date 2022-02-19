Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Curried Tofu with Rice
Tofu takes the place of meat in this bold dish with lots of curry and cilantro flavor!
Ingredients
1 package (12.3 ounces) extra-firm tofu, drained and cubed
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
1 small onion, chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 cup light coconut milk
1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
1 teaspoon curry powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 cups cooked brown rice
Directions
-Sprinkle tofu with seasoned salt. In a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray, saute tofu in oil until lightly browned. Remove and keep warm.
-In the same skillet, saute onion and garlic for 1-2 minutes or until crisp-tender. Stir in coconut milk, cilantro, curry, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 4-5 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened. Stir in tofu; heat through. Serve with rice.
