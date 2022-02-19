Clarion University Track & Field: Brooks, Leisinger Star at Edinboro Last Chance

EDINBORO, Pa. – The Golden Eagle track & field team enjoyed their final tune-up before the 2022 PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships, competing at the Edinboro Last Chance meet on Friday afternoon.

Among those making the most of their opportunity at the so-called “last chance” meet was jumper Sadie Leisinger , who hit a PR in the indoor High Jump that was good enough to qualify for the conference championship next weekend. Leisinger had previously never cleared the bar above 1.50m in an indoor setting; in fact, her PR in outdoor events was just 1.53m. On Friday, though, Leisinger cleared the bar at 1.57m, just making the qualifying mark for the conference meet. Entering Friday’s action, that jump of 1.57m would rank ninth overall in the PSAC.

Another individual taking advantage of the meet was thrower Madison Brooks , who set a new PR and improved her own standing in the program’s all-time Weight Throw performance list with an exceptional throw. Brooks tossed the implement 13.84m, breaking her previous PR of 13.28m set earlier this year. That bumped her past Shelly Jones’ third-place mark of 13.58m set in 2020 to give Brooks sole possession of third.

The Golden Eagles had a host of harriers compete in the distance events, with two of them winning their respective events on Friday. Gabby Kutchma was the champion of the 800m run, finishing in 2:27.98, just a shade behind her pace from a week ago at Baldwin-Wallace. Abby Sullivan was the champion of the 3000m Run, crossing the line in 11:13.12. Four other Golden Eagles competed in that event, with three of them – Bailey Royhab , Courtney Kosanovic and Allison Farson – all finishing in succession behind Sullivan.

In the 60H, Jenna Uncapher and Leah Perry took 4-5 in the field, finishing in 9.73 and 9.75 respectively. Uncapher also took a stab at it in the Long Jump, finishing sixth with a jump of 4.88m. Emily Lodge was just ahead of her in the Long Jump, hitting a mark of 4.90m, and Lodge also took seventh in the 60m with a time of 8.22.

Elsewhere in the field, Delaney Beard won the Triple Jump, hitting a mark of 10.85m that ties her best marks of the season to date. Shelly Jones took second in the Shot Put, tossing the implement 12.65m.

