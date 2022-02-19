Cynthia Kay Kline, 58, of Rouseville passed away February 18, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

She was born in Oil City on September 11, 1963 and was the daughter of the late Samuel Gibson and Janice Heller.

Cynthia graduated from Rocky Grove High School.

She worked at Polk as a Dietary aid for many years.

Cynthia enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was a caring person who lived life to the fullest.

She loved her dogs, camping, sitting by the fire, reading by the lake and going on picnics.

She was in a relationship with Wade Walters, whom survives.

Cynthia is survived by her children; Nicole Peterson and fiance Mitchell Walters of Seneca, Mitchell Rudolph, and Taylor Drake and husband Larry of Oil City. Grandchildren Riley, Audrina, Remi, Jerzey, Emmitt, Bella, Jaxon, Amelia, Cooper, and Wyatt.

Also surviving is siblings; Joannie Cochran, Deb Jennings, and Joe Veverka.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by Chasity Jennings and Corey Walters.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

