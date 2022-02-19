Daniel V. “Hike” McGarry, 84, of Seneca, died at his home early Friday morning, February 18, 2022 following an illness.

He was born in Oil City on April 22, 1937 to the late Francis and Evelyn (Noel) McGarry.

He was a 1955 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Mr. McGarry enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1955 until being honorably discharged on May 29, 1959.

He then served in the Reserves through 1963.

Dan was a member of the N.R.A., the Petrolia Masonic Lodge #363, and the Cranberry Area Lions Club.

He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and spending time with his family.

Mr. McGarry was employed by Penelec and retired as a chief lineman in 1994.

He was married in Smicksburg on March 25, 1960 to the former Letha M. Wolfgong, and she survives.

Also surviving are two children: David McGarry and his wife Monique of Florida and Patricia “Patty” Elliott and her husband Eric of Seneca; three grandchildren: Christopher and Sean McGarry, and Courtney Elliott-Lewis and her husband Tyler; a sister, Linda Watkowski and her husband Joe; and two nieces, Ann Mayles and Kate Diggers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Evelyn McGarry.

Visitation will be held Monday (Feb. 21st) from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

(The Cranberry Lions will hold a brief memorial ceremony Monday at 6 p.m.)

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Tuesday (Feb. 22nd) at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gale Boocks, officiating.

Full military honors will be accorded at the beginning of the service by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Private interment will follow in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

