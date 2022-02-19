 

David L. McClellan

Saturday, February 19, 2022 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-r474jjXTVwtUwdJDavid L. McClellan, 74, of Oil City passed away on February 17, 2022 at UPMC NW in Seneca.

He was born in Oil City on May 22, 1947 and was the son of the late Eugene and Nadine Weeter McClellan.

Dave graduated from the Oil City High School in 1965.

He then went into the Air Force during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1972.

He worked as a pressman for The Derrick for 35 plus years.

Dave was a life member at the Oil City Moose and V.F.W.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and bowling.

Dave is survived by 2 daughters; Cindy Stewart and husband Kevin of Oil City and Kelly Kauffman and husband Brad of Reno. Four grandchildren; Tessa, Aiden, Bryce and Jax. 1 Great grandchild; Elijah.

Also surviving are siblings; Karen Spence, Bruce McClellan, and Tom McClellan.

There will be no visitation or services at this time.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Donations in Daves name may be made to Moose Heart charities 155 S N International Dr, Mooseheart, IL 60539.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

