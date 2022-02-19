Gary Lee Lepley, 61, of Oil City, passed away at his home in the early morning hours of February 18, 2022.

Born on April 14, 1960, he was the son of the late Fred, Sr. and Phyllis J. (Shull) Lepley.

On October 14, 2015, Gary married the love of his life, April Ann (Boyles) Lepley; she survives him.

Gary was employed by the Caring Place and enjoyed making everybody smile.

In his spare time, Gary was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed watching Pitt College football.

In his younger years, he played baseball and later played in the Franklin Men’s Softball League.

He loved his dog, Clyde, who will miss him greatly, as well as his residents and co-workers at the Caring Place.

He was very involved with Precious Paws and SNYP, never missing an event they held.

Left to cherish his wonderful memory is his wife; his daughters, Kayla Lepley and her fiance, Gabe Cramer of Greenville, Amber Guiste and her husband, David of Oil City, and Ashley Kopnitsky and her husband, Michael of Franklin; his grandchildren, Dominique, Riley, and Kaleb Guiste all of Oil City, Cambria and Jaxon Boyles and Connor Kopnitsky of Franklin; and his sister-in-law, Jacqueline of Franklin: as well as his nephews, Jordan Lepley and his girlfriend, Becky Flockerzi of Oil City and Travis Lepley and his wife,Taylor of Franklin.

He will also be missed by his parents-in-law, Maw and Pops Moore who loved and cared for him as their own son and devoted their time to taking care of him.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Fred W. Lepley, Jr.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 25, 2022 at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc, 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Gary will be laid to rest at Bethel Cemetery in Franklin.

Special thanks to the Asera Care staff for their kind and careful care.

Memorial contributions can be made in Gary’s memory to Precious Paws Animal Rescue or their Spay Neuter Your Pet Clinic, PO Box 784, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.WarrenFH.com.

