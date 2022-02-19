Harold W. Crawford, Jr., 76, of Hawthorn, went to be with his Lord on Thursday evening, February 17, 2022, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.

Born on January 11, 1946, in Somerset, he was the son of the late Harold W. and Ruth (Cole) Crawford, Sr.

He married Charlene J. (Phillippi) on July 24, 1966, and she survives.

Also surviving are daughters, Sonya Williams of Eatonton, Georgia, and Melissa Kirkpatrick and her husband, JP, of Rimersburg, and four grandchildren, Austin, Coda, Azariah, and Ezekiel.

Harold was a Pastor for over 50 years, pastoring with the Church of God ministries.

He attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem and filled the pulpit for various churches in the community throughout the years.

He always had a smile and a kind word for everyone he met.

The family will have a memorial service to be announced at a later date.

The interment will be held in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

