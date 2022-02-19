Karen A. Flinchbaugh, 72, of Oil City, passed away at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday evening, February 17, 2022.

Born in Oil City on August 15, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Francis Gretton and Doris Arlene Carner Woods.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School and worked many years at Polk Center as an RSA.

Karen loved her job at Polk Center and took pride in caring for the residents in her cottage.

Karen had a strong love for her family especially her daughter, granddaughters and sisters.

She enjoyed going to the casino and playing the slot machines.

She also enjoyed playing bingo with her friend Linda. Karen loved to shop on QVC for her family and friends.

She attended the former Wilmar Beauty School in Oil City and was the proud beautician for her daughter and granddaughters.

Karen was an animal lover and had many special cats’ throughout her life. She always remembered her first dog Sparky.

Karen always enjoyed her weekly lunches at the former Pappan’s Restaurant at the Cranberry Mall with her sisters and parents.

Surviving is her husband Ronald Flinchbaugh of Cooperstown; a daughter, Tracie Madden and her husband Kerry of Franklin; a step-daughter, Chris Welch of Maryland; six grandchildren, Kala Hicks and Brad of Titusville, Lacy Wood and her companion Kory Schorr of Butler, Nicole Wood of Oil City and Lindsey Welch, Kaylee Schmader and her husband Jeremy of Grove City and Katelynn Madden and her fiancé Jason Smith of Oil City; five great-grandchildren, Nate, Kadence, Karson, Kruz and Kennedy; three sisters, Cindy Woods Harry (Rick)of Franklin, Penny Woods Miller of Sandy Lake, and Tammy Grau and her husband Dave of Seneca.

Also surviving are her special friends Jim and Linda McClelland and a number of Aunts, Cousins, Nephews and a Niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

There will be no visitation and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.