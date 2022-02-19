Neal Patrick McNaughton, 62, of Hazelton, PA, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his home of natural causes.

He was born on April 27, 1959 in Madison Twp., Clarion Co., PA, to Richard James and Maxine Joanne (Courson) McNaughton.

Neal was a 1977 graduate of Union High School.

He worked as a equipment operator for Blaschak Coal Company.

Neal enjoyed playing guitar, hunting, woodworking, gardening and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Maxine J. McNaughton of Rimersburg; his son, Tory J. McNaughton of East Brady; daughter Tai K. McNaughton (Mark Kantowski) of Pittsburgh; his brothers, James M. (Joyce) McNaughton of Tuscon, AZ, Kenneth M. (Sharon) McNaughton of Butler, PA, Karl A. McNaughton of Rimersburg, Michael E. (Kate) McNaughton of Rimersburg, PA, Edward P. McNaughton of Tuscon, AZ, Joseph D. McNaughton of Callensburg, PA, Richard M. (Denise) McNaughton of Rimersburg, PA, Frank C. McNaughton of Rimersburg, PA, Keith G. (Patricia) McNaughton of West Freedom, PA, and Dale F. McNaughton of Tuscon, AZ; his sisters, Rita J. (Mike) DeSanto of Fairmont City, PA and Lucretia C. (Shawn) Hollobaugh of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard J. McNaughton in 2009; and his second wife, Krista in 2003.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in St. Eusebius Cemetery of East Brady, PA, at a later date.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

