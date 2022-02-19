 

Police Release Details of Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 68

Saturday, February 19, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

State PoliceMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a hit-and-run accident that occurred earlier this month on State Route 68.

According to police, this crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, as an unidentified vehicle was backing out of the parking lot of the Kwik Fill gas station located at 22386 Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the vehicle backed across BP Drive and into the parking lot of the BP gas station. The vehicle’s trailer then collided with a gas pump in the parking lot of the BP gas station, causing property damage. The vehicle then fled south on State Route 68.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, February 17, 2022.


