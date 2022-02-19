SPONSORED: President’s Day Event Happening at Clarion Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram
Don’t miss these President’s Day sales happening now at Clarion Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram!
Receive 0% financing for 72 months on a NEW 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4×4.
Get 0% financing for 36 months PLUS $1,000 bonus cash on a NEW 2022 Jeep Compass Limited 4×4.
Receive $2,500 in rebates AND 0% financing for 36 months on a NEW 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4×4.
Get a $1,000 factory rebate PLUS 0% financing for 48 months on a NEW 2021 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4×4.
Receive 1.9% financing for 60 months AND $2,000 bonus cash on a NEW 2022 Ram 1500 Bighorn Quad Cab 4×4.
Get 0% financing for 72 months on NEW 2021 Dodge Durangos.
Visit them on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.
Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.