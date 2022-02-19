Police: Venango County Man Exposes Himself at Convenience Store

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is accused of exposing himself at a Sugarcreek Borough convenience store.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 50-year-old Timothy Swartz on February 13.

A Franklin-based State Police Trooper was dispatched to a convenience store on Rocky Grove Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough on February 3, 2022, for a call of indecent exposure.

According to a criminal complaint, upon arrival to the convenience store, the trooper interviewed the store’s manager and a 17-year-old cashier. The manager and the cashier both related that a man had been coming into their store with his zipper down, exposing his penis. This apparently occurred on January 29, 2022.

The manager was able to obtain surveillance footage of the incident which she gave to the trooper. The manager said this has been happening for “around a year,” but the store employees did not feel it was their place to confront the man.

Through subsequent interviews, the trooper was able to determine the identity of the man to be Tim Swartz, the complaint notes.

On February 13, 2022, the trooper interviewed Swartz who reportedly confessed that he had entered the store on January 29, 2022, and that his zipper was down, but it “was not intentional,” according to the complaint.

Swartz was arraigned around 7:00 p.m. on February 13 in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish on the following charges:

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 2

– Open Lewdness, Misdemeanor 3

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

On February 15, his bail was posted by a private surety.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on February 23 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

